JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Issues Earnings Results

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.52, Zacks reports. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE JBGS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. 1,327,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,273. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

