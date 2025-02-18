JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.38, but opened at $40.19. JD.com shares last traded at $39.01, with a volume of 4,111,966 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 59,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

