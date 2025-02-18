Jefferies Financial Group Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$149.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$153.00 to C$149.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NA. CIBC increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$141.10.

Shares of NA traded down C$1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$125.14. 428,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,583. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.45. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$102.90 and a one year high of C$141.15.

In related news, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total transaction of C$79,674.00. Also, Senior Officer Brigitte Hébert sold 400 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.46, for a total value of C$52,984.00. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

