JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,096 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

