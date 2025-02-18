JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 503.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 280.5% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE NVS opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NVS shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.