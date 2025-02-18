JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $120,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,865 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in GSK by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.78. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Guggenheim cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

