JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) by 155.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,035.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.32 and a 1 year high of $101.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

