JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $1,629,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 7,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,601,000 after acquiring an additional 252,921 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS lifted its position in CDW by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in CDW by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $189.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $168.43 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.45.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

