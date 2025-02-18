JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,194 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $72,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

