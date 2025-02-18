JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.51 and last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 112928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.27.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
