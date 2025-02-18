JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.51 and last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 112928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.27.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

