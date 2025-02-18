Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Kairos Pharma Stock Performance

KAPA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 155,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,637. Kairos Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Kairos Pharma Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in immune suppression and drug resistance. These therapeutics include antibodies and small molecules for the treatment of prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and glioblastoma.

