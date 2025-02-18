Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.72. 1,861,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,254,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BZ. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,376,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,730 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,838,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,774,000 after purchasing an additional 986,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kanzhun by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,397,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kanzhun by 636.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,828,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFM ASIA BVI Ltd increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 7,907,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,500 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.