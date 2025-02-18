Kaspa (KAS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $64.67 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and $64.67 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 25,732,595,504 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 25,735,851,405.47025. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.10221021 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $68,203,697.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

