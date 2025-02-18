Katerina Patmore Acquires 91 Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore bought 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £151.06 ($190.59).

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harworth Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Katerina Patmore acquired 91 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £148.33 ($187.14).

Harworth Group Stock Performance

LON:HWG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 162.50 ($2.05). 93,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Harworth Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 125 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.46). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £534.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.