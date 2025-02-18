Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Lamb Weston accounts for 1.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 117.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lamb Weston by 45.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, Director Charles A. Blixt acquired 1,200 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,611.50. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

