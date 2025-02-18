Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.22 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up approximately 1.9% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

