Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 4,296 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 111.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,175,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in McKesson by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after acquiring an additional 438,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in McKesson by 55.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,048,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $593.82 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $587.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.38.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,346 shares of company stock worth $795,275. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.79.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

