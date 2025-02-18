Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 127.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Creative Planning grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,970,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,499,000 after buying an additional 99,328 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 0.7 %

MET opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.