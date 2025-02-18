Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $10.22 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.0% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,906 shares of company stock worth $5,406,382. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $308.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

