Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 112,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $238.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.76 and a 200 day moving average of $240.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.