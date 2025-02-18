Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $8.26 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.06.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

