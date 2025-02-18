Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 12,179 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.27.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MS opened at $139.19 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $142.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day moving average is $118.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $16.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $1,783,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,891,872.80. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $2,380,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,076,654.40. This represents a 17.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

