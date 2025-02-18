Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,406 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 230.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $560.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.60 and a 1 year high of $561.86. The company has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $549.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

