Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires 38,774 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,138,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $42,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,913 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,957,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,881,000 after acquiring an additional 586,545 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,431,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,688,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,544,000 after purchasing an additional 456,991 shares during the period. Finally, Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,899,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

