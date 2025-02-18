Kestra Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 245,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,412,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 40.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $158.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

