Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys 12,189 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 408.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,012.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.25 price objective (up previously from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.59.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $7,107,506.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,289.82. This trade represents a 50.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,155.36. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,787,297. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.