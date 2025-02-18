Kestra Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Kestra Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Down 1.0 %

Vertiv stock opened at $108.18 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.