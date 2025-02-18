Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,352 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 490,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,520 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,877,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.