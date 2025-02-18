Key Financial Inc Buys 1,717 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 11,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 547,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 951,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

