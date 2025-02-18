Key Financial Inc Buys 184 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR opened at $283.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.12 and its 200-day moving average is $262.98. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.45.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

