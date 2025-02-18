Key Financial Inc Has $388,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $185.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.46.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

