Key Financial Inc Purchases 530 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 186,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 51,082 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 86,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMR opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

