Key Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1,489.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

