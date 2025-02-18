Key Financial Inc Sells 1,069 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Stryker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $385.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.19. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.