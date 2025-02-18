Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 270,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 34.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KE. StockNews.com raised Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

KE opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $421.53 million, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.24. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

