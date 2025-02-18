Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,389,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 259,426 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 27,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

