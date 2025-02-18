Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Up 5.2% in January

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,800 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 679,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 46.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,193,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 380,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,126 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 416,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 642.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 332,009 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

NYSE:KEP opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

