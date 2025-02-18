Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 59,242 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 818,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,242 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $22,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

CAG opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

