Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 841 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 425,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 145,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $564.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $535.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.30. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $576.94.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target (up previously from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.11.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

