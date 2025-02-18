Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,819 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Diageo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Trading Down 1.8 %

Diageo stock opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.00.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

