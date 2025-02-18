Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in RTX by 203.6% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 21.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 530,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,303,000 after buying an additional 95,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

RTX opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

