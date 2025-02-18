Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 20,303 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 608,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,303 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises approximately 1.6% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Hess were worth $80,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 59.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HES opened at $146.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.74. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $163.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 92,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $13,729,733.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,465 shares in the company, valued at $33,914,927. The trade was a 28.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

