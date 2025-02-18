Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,644 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $24,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,502,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,678 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,803,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 105.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,232 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in General Mills by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,823,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after purchasing an additional 263,188 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,492,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,778,000 after buying an additional 92,931 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Bank of America raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of GIS opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.87. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

