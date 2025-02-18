Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 4,150 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $18,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DV. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $794,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 53,326 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 259.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 109,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 79,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

