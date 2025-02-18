Kraft Heinz (KHC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) in the last few weeks:

2/14/2025 – Kraft Heinz was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2025 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Kraft Heinz was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

2/13/2025 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Kraft Heinz was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

2/13/2025 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Kraft Heinz was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

1/31/2025 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Kraft Heinz had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

1/7/2025 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,893,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $411,304,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $324,857,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $87,080,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

