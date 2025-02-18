Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stake Raised by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,292,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after buying an additional 402,588 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,694,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,792,000 after purchasing an additional 305,925 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,951,000 after purchasing an additional 304,088 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,310,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,966,000 after buying an additional 233,051 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,860.70. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 19,528 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $585,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,630. This represents a 27.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,044 shares of company stock worth $2,576,338 over the last ninety days. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

