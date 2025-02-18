La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01, Zacks reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.00%. La-Z-Boy updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
La-Z-Boy Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LZB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 798,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,157. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.35.
About La-Z-Boy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than La-Z-Boy
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.