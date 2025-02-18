Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. 1,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LVRO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lavoro from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lavoro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.38). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lavoro stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lavoro were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

