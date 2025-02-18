LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $110.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average is $112.81. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.44.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.47%. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,016,270. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 1,289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 345.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

