Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $296,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $52,755,242.88. This represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,339,480 shares of company stock valued at $578,221,285 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

